Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,674. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.