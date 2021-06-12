CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $90,355.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,537,392 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

