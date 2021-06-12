Contrasting Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) & Its Peers

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ: PRAX) is one of 836 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Praxis Precision Medicines to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A N/A Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Praxis Precision Medicines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Praxis Precision Medicines 0 0 5 0 3.00 Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors 4616 17618 38789 766 2.58

Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 200.61%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.09%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Praxis Precision Medicines N/A -$61.82 million -2.55 Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

Praxis Precision Medicines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Praxis Precision Medicines. Praxis Precision Medicines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Praxis Precision Medicines beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor. The company is also developing PRAX-562, a persistent sodium current blocker that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia; PRAX-222, an antisense oligonucleotide for patients with gain-of-function (GOF) SCN2A epilepsy; and KCNT1 program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. It has a cooperation and license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a license agreement Purdue Neuroscience Company; a research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.