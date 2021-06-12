Contrasting QuantumScape (QS) & Its Peers

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QuantumScape to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 478 692 11 2.53

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.03%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.62%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -71.54 QuantumScape Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.83

QuantumScape’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QuantumScape competitors beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

