Convergence Tops One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Convergence has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $1.24 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,876,540 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

