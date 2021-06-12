Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 67.1% in May

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the May 13th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $719.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.