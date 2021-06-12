Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 132.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

