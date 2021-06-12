Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,746 shares of company stock worth $760,026. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 251,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $30.15 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

