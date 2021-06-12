Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $24.11 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Cortex has a market cap of $48.48 million and approximately $24.11 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.