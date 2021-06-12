CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares to Split on Monday, June 28th

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) are going to split on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $869.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $861.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $646.46 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 10 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.83.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

