Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $234.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,042,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

