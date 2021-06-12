COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 13% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $92,458.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00798728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.83 or 0.08366345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086772 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

