Covesting (COV) Market Cap Hits $9.40 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $906,431.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00022295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00798510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.28 or 0.08364150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086781 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

