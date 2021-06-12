Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.