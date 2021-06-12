Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.45 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $142.15 or 0.00394088 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $87.62 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.