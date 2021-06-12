Cream Market Cap Reaches $50,053.50 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 154.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $50,053.50 and approximately $11.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,801.70 or 1.00018433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00368826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00456974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00846861 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00063696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

