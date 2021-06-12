Cream Price Up 154.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Cream has a market capitalization of $50,053.50 and approximately $11.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded up 154.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,801.70 or 1.00018433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00368826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00456974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00846861 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00063696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.