Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY remained flat at $$7.47 on Friday. 21,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,323. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

