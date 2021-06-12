Credit Suisse Group Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 465

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 567.99.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

