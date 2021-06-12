Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.10 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 56.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

ERJ stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

