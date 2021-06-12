Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Update

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

