Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 124,003 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $363.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 403,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

