Critical Analysis: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 32.67% 8.81% 0.75% Kentucky Bancshares 21.39% 9.86% 1.00%

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silvergate Capital and Kentucky Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Kentucky Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $98.77 million 24.72 $26.04 million $1.36 70.85 Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million N/A N/A

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Kentucky Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

