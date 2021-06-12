Critical Survey: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) versus EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% SkyWest -0.13% -0.12% -0.04%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EHang and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.81%. SkyWest has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.03%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than EHang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and SkyWest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 75.05 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -157.71 SkyWest $2.13 billion 1.15 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -285.53

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. SkyWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EHang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EHang has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SkyWest beats EHang on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

