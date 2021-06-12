Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $711.40 or 0.01983082 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

