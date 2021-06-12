Cryptaur (CPT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $12,801.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

