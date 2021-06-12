CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,071.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $29,071.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.