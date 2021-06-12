CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $17,269.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00789319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.44 or 0.08223973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086388 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.