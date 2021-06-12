CryptoFranc Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.22 million and $50,352.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00795087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.58 or 0.08354222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086269 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

