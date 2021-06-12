Cryptonite 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $248,180.36 and approximately $17.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.63 or 0.06688208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.78 or 0.01617368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00451934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00155262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.83 or 0.00691299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00459795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007253 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

