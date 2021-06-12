Cryptonite (XCN) Market Capitalization Tops $254,564.65

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $254,564.65 and approximately $38.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.01 or 0.06790636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.46 or 0.01609867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00450501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00155191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00690951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00453487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00355574 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.