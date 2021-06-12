Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0896 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $1,563.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00022295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00798510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.28 or 0.08364150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086781 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

