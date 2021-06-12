Curate Market Cap Reaches $10.50 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Curate has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,034,675 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

