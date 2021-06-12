Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,486. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

