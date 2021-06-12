CUTcoin (CUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $470.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $19.86 million and $470.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001158 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00223385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00035226 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,009,415 coins and its circulating supply is 139,009,415 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.