cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,872.64

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5,872.64 or 0.16382829 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $58.73 million and $119,680.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.