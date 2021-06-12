Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 22% Lower This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $942,450.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $707.73 or 0.01971622 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009131 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017301 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,632 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.