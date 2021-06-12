Cynosure Management LLC Has $39.29 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 30.8% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,438. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

