Cynosure Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cynosure Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,552 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 3.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cloudflare by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. 2,712,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,495,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.