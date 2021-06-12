Cynosure Management LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 2.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.30. 329,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

