Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 2.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. 161,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,190. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

