Cynosure Management LLC Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.9% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

