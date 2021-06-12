D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $88.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

