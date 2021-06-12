DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $235,312.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DAD has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and $235,312.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

