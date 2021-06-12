DAEX (DAX) Price Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $33,056.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

