Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMLRY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77. Daimler has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Get Daimler alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.