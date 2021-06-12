Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE:DAN opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45. Dana has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -188.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

