DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $2.56 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $90.15 million and $3.73 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00007170 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,479,689 coins and its circulating supply is 35,184,208 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

