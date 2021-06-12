DAOBet Reaches One Day Volume of $803.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $471,345.55 and $803.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.39 or 0.01623262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00449757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004658 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

