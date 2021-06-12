Darktrace (LON:DARK) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.
LON DARK opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Thursday.
