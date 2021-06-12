Darktrace (LON:DARK) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LON DARK opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Thursday.

Get Darktrace alerts:

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.